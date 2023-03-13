Halle Berry — the first-ever woman of color to win Best Actress — presented Yeoh with the award. "This is history in the making," Yeoh said through tears.

Michelle Yeoh makes history as 1st Asian woman to win Best Actress at Oscars: 'This is a beacon of hope'

Michelle Yeoh's Best Actress victory was everything the Oscars needed and more.

The Everything Everywhere All at Once star had history at Sunday night's 95th Academy Awards, where she became the first Asian woman to win Best Actress since the first Oscars ceremony in 1929.

"For all the little boys and girls who look like me watching tonight, this is a beacon of hope and possibilities. This is proof that dreams dream big, and dreams do come true. And ladies, don't let anybody ever tell you you are past your prime. Never give up," the Malaysian-born 60-year-old said through tears as she accepted the trophy from last year's Best Actress winner, Jessica Chastain, and Halle Berry, who preceded Yeoh as the first woman of color to win Best Actress 21 years ago.

Michelle Yeoh accepts the Best Actress award for "Everything Everywhere All at Once" onstage during the 95th Annual Academy Awards at Dolby Theatre on March 12, 2023 in Hollywood, California. Michelle Yeoh wins Best Actress at the 2023 Oscars. | Credit: Kevin Winter/Getty Images

"I wouldn't be standing here tonight without the Daniels, without A24 ,without my amazing cast and crew," Yeoh continued, while also paying tribute to her early career in Hong Kong. "But, I have to dedicate this to my mom, all the moms in the world, because they are really the superheroes, and without them, none of us would be here tonight. She's 84, and I'm taking this home to her. She's watching right now in Malaysia with my family and friends. I love you guys, I'm bringing this home to you."

Though Yeoh is the first Asian woman to win Best Actress, she is not the category's first Asian nominee; that distinction belongs to Merle Oberon, who was nominated for 1935's The Dark Angel.

Everything Everywhere All at Once — which follows Yeoh as a laundromat owner who traverses multiple universes while struggling to reconnect with her family — won five of the "big six" categories at Sunday's Oscars, including for Best Supporting Actress (Jamie Lee Curtis), Best Supporting Actor (Ke Huy Quan), Best Director (Daniel Kwan and Daniel Scheinert), and Best Picture.

Yeoh won her trophy over Andrea Riseborough (To Leslie), Ana de Armas (Blonde), Michelle Williams (The Fabelmans), and TÁR's Cate Blanchett, who fronted a neck-and-neck race with Yeoh throughout the season.

