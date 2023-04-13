The Everything Everywhere All at Once actress praised her parents' "love and trust and support" as her mother posed for a photo with "Mr. O."

Michelle Yeoh's new Oscar is going everywhere (all at once) after her victory at the 95th Academy Awards.

After praising her mother in her Best Actress acceptance speech, the Everything Everywhere All at Once star shared a sweet photo of her mom happily holding the statuette amid a trip home to Malaysia.

"Brought Mr. O home…. Without my parents love and trust and support… I wouldn't be here today… love so much," Yeoh wrote alongside an image of her mother holding the Oscar on Instagram.

During the March 12 broadcast, Yeoh made Oscars history when she joined Halle Berry — who was onstage to help present the trophy — as the only two women of color to win Best Actress in Academy Awards history.

"I wouldn't be standing here tonight without the Daniels, without A24, without my amazing cast and crew," Yeoh said during her speech, while also paying tribute to her early career in Hong Kong. "But I have to dedicate this to my mom, all the moms in the world, because they are really the superheroes, and without them, none of us would be here tonight. She's 84, and I'm taking this home to her. She's watching right now in Malaysia with my family and friends. I love you guys, I'm bringing this home to you."

According to the Associated Press, Yeoh's 84-year-old mother, Janet Yeoh, called her daughter "my little princess" and a "hard-working girl" at an Oscars watch party in Malaysia.

"I so love my daughter and she has made Malaysia proud," Janet added.

Everything Everywhere All at Once follows Yeoh as a laundromat owner who traverses multiple universes while struggling to reconnect with her family, and won five of the "big six" categories at this year's ceremony. In addition to Yeoh, the film won for Best Supporting Actress (Jamie Lee Curtis), Best Supporting Actor (Ke Huy Quan), Best Director (Daniel Kwan and Daniel Scheinert), and Best Picture.

