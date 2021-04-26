The Bulgarian actress wanted to study journalism if she didn't make it in acting.

Maria Bakalova got to live her secret dream of being a reporter in Borat Subsequent Moviefilm

Turns out Borat Subsequent Moviefilm made Maria Bakalova's dreams come true in more ways than one.

On Sunday, before the 93rd Academy Awards ceremony kicked off, Bakalova shared that she had ambitions to become a journalist if she didn't make it as an actress.

93rd Annual Academy Awards Maria Bakalova | Credit: Chris Pizzelo-Pool/Getty Images

"My family wanted me to be a journalist," the Bulgarian actress shared during an interview on E! Live from the Red Carpet. "I wanted to be a journalist, and if I didn't make it into university for acting, I was going to be a journalist. But they're happy that I achieved one of my secret dreams of being a journalist through Tutar. So double win-win situation."

Not only did Bakalova make it into university for acting she is also nominated in the Best Supporting Actress category at the 2021 Oscars for her breakout performance as Tutar, a reporter and Borat's (Sacha Baron Cohen) daughter in the 2020 mockumentary. Borat Subsequent Moviefilm is also nominated for the Best Adapted Screenplay accolade.