Mank has won more Oscars than Citizen Kane

One word might not be able to sum up a man's life, but in Hollywood, there is one word that means an awful lot...and that's Oscar.

Ultimately, Kane won only one Oscar — fittingly, for Best Original Screenplay, which was shared between Mankiewicz and the film's director-star (and disputed co-writer) Orson Welles. This Oscar victory is one that's even showcased at the conclusion of Mank; Mank's grandson Ben Mankiewicz, who is a film reporter and host of Turner Classic Movies, even did the voice-over as the Oscars announcer in the film.

Mankiewicz was one of the first to point out the fact on Twitter, saying, "My cousin @NickDavisProds has just reminded the family that @MankFilm now has won more Oscars than Citizen Kane."

Thus far, Mank has won two Oscars at the 93rd Academy Awards — for Production Design and Cinematography, celebrating the film's black-and-white photography and the recreation of 1930s and 40s Hollywood and iconic locations like Hearst Castle, aka San Simeon.

As a master of dramatic irony, this is a twist of fate that Mank himself would have relished.