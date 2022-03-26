The songwriter is nominated for Best Original Song, and could become the youngest person to complete the coveted EGOT on Sunday.

Lin-Manuel Miranda won't be attending the Oscars after his wife tests positive for COVID

Lin-Manuel Miranda could complete his EGOT on Sunday — but he won't be doing so in person. The Oscar-nominated songwriter announced that he will not be attending the 94th Academy Awards ceremony after his wife tested positive for COVID-19.

"This weekend, my wife tested [positive] for COVID. She's doing fine. Kids & I have tested [negative], but out of caution, I won't be going to the Oscars tomorrow night," Miranda wrote in a tweet on Saturday.

Lin-Manuel Miranda attends the 33rd Annual Producers Guild Awards at Fairmont Century Plaza on March 19, 2022 in Los Angeles, California. Lin-Manuel Miranda | Credit: Momodu Mansaray/WireImage

Miranda is nominated for Best Original Song for Encanto's "Dos Oruguitas" at this year's ceremony. If he wins, he will become the youngest person ever to win the coveted EGOT, with at least one Emmy, Grammy, Oscar, and Tony to his name. He also directed Tick, Tick... Boom!, which is up for two awards, including Best Actor for its star Andrew Garfield.

"Cheering for my TickTickBoom & Encanto families w my own family, alongside all of you, ALL of you," Miranda added in his tweet.

Though the song is not nominated, Encanto's cast is also slated to perform the movie's breakout hit tune, "We Don't Talk About Bruno" (also penned by Miranda), at the Oscars, in what's billed as the first live performance of the song.

The Encanto nod marks Miranda's second Oscar nomination, after he received a Best Original Song nom for "How Far I'll Go," from Disney's Moana, in 2017. (He lost that year to "City of Stars" from La La Land.)

Encanto is also up for Best Animated Feature and Best Original Score at this year's Oscars, while Tick, Tick... Boom! also scored a nod for Best Film Editing.

The 94th Academy Awards will air live Sunday at 8 p.m. ET/5 p.m. PT on ABC.

