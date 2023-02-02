Lil Rel Howery appears to know that some like their awards-season opinions hot and has thus shared his thoughts about former costar Ana de Armas' Oscar nomination for her turn as Marilyn Monroe.

"Somebody else should have got bumped," Howery said of the nominees for Best Actress in a Leading Role. "I'm not going to say anything," Howery said when asked who should have gotten bumped, "but it's a movie nominated as a Razzie. That doesn't make sense to me."

Lil Rel Howery, Ana de Armas Lil Rel Howery; Ana de Armas | Credit: Amy Sussman/Getty Images; Charley Gallay/Getty Images

Director Andrew Dominik's controversial Blonde led this year's Razzies, a.k.a. the Golden Raspberry Awards, with eight nominations, including for Worst Picture, Worst Director, Worst Screen Couple, and Worst Screenplay.

Later, Howery and host Sam Sanders got specific and named de Armas. "It's just... and that's somebody I did film with," Howery said. "I did Deep Water with her, with Ben Affleck. Amazing. I'm just talking about the Academy. What are y'all doing? Come on, fam. For real?"

Praising Deadwyler and Davis' performances, Howery said of Black actors, "Are we ever going to get that due? [Davis] did the work in [The Woman King]. She did the work. Woman King, to me, was one of the best movies I've watched," he said.

Blonde. Ana de Armas as Marilyn Monroe Ana de Armas as Marilyn Monroe in 'Blonde' | Credit: Netflix

De Armas and Riseborough will vie against nominees Michelle Yeoh (Everything Everywhere All At Once), Cate Blanchett (Tár), and Michelle Williams (The Fabelmans) at the ceremony on March 12.

Followings its investigation, the Academy announced this week that the campaign that led to Riseborough's nomination doesn't merit disqualification from the competition but said social media and outreach tactics had "caused concern."

Kramer added that the Academy would further revise and clarify campaign regulations after this year's ceremony to strengthen rules around digital interaction. "The Academy strives to create an environment where votes are based solely on the artistic and technical merits of the eligible films and achievements," he said.