The singer is reportedly too busy filming Joker: Folie à Deux to prepare a performance for her Best Song nominee "Hold My Hand" at Sunday’s Academy Awards.

Historically, it's expected that Best Song nominees perform during the Academy Awards, but Oscars director Glenn Weiss put weeks of speculation to rest on Wednesday when he said at a press conference that Gaga, who is nominated for her Top Gun: Maverick song "Hold My Hand," is too busy filming Joker: Folie à Deux to prepare a performance for the ceremony. The singer has told producers she will still attend the 95th annual Academy Awards as a nominee, however.

LAS VEGAS, NEVADA - APRIL 03: Lady Gaga performs onstage during the 64th Annual GRAMMY Awards at MGM Grand Garden Arena on April 03, 2022 in Las Vegas, Nevada. (Photo by Rich Fury/Getty Images for The Recording Academy) Lady Gaga | Credit: Rich Fury/Getty

All the other songs up for the same award will be performed during the show: "Applause" from Tell It Like a Woman, "Lift Me Up" from Black Panther: Wakanda Forever, "Naatu Naatu" from RRR, and "This Is a Life" from Everything Everywhere All at Once.

This would have been Lady Gaga's third time performing at the Oscars. She previously sang "Til It Happens to You" from The Hunting Ground in 2016 and "Shallow" from A Star Is Born with Bradley Cooper in 2019, which won the Oscar.

Lady Gaga is set to star opposite Joaquin Phoenix in the upcoming musical sequel to DC's 2019 film Joker. While the first look at her in character seems to reveal she's playing Harley Quinn, Warner Bros. has yet to confirm the singer's role.

EW has reached out to reps for Gaga.

The 95th Oscars will be hosted by Jimmy Kimmel and broadcast live on Sunday from the Dolby Theatre in Hollywood, airing on ABC at 8 p.m. ET/5 p.m. PT.

