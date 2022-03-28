Minnelli's former publicist said Gaga asked that the pair attend the 94th Academy Awards to present the Oscar for Best Picture, which went to CODA.

Lady Gaga personally requested Liza Minnelli present Best Picture with her at the Oscars

Life was a cabaret for Lady Gaga and Liza Minnelli on the Academy Awards stage, and behind-the-scenes reports indicate that the Lady personally orchestrated her big, Best Picture-presenting moment with the screen legend ahead of Sunday night's ceremony.

According to Minnelll's former publicist, Scott Gorenstein, "Lady Gaga requested that Liza present the award with her," per PEOPLE.

At the end of the show, Gaga — dressed in a tuxedo that recalled the one Joel Grey wore next to Minnelli in Bob Fosse's 1972 classic Cabaret — and the Hollywood icon took the stage together to announce the CODA team as the night's Best Picture winners, with the latter presenter in a wheelchair while the Dolby Theatre audience gave her a standing ovation.

"Do you see that? The public, they love you!" Gaga told Minnelli before helping the 76-year-old sort her cue cards ahead of introducing the Best Picture nominees.

"You know how I love working with legends," added Gaga. "And I'm honored to present the final award of the evening with a true show business legend."

Before the clip package appeared on screen, Gaga bent down toward Minnelli, whispering "I got you" to the Oscar-winning star.

Lady Gaga and Liza Minnelli Lady Gaga and Liza Minnelli present Best Picture at the 94th Academy Awards | Credit: Neilson Barnard/Getty Images

"Hi everybody! I'm so happy to be here, especially with you. I'm your biggest fan," Minnelli continued when the Best Picture clips ended. Gaga then handed the envelope containing the name of the winner over to Minnelli, who excitedly revealed CODA as the recipient.

Representatives for Gaga did not immediately respond to EW's request for more information on how the duo's Oscars moment came together.

In 2012, Gaga previously invited Minnelli to one of her concerts at Madison Square Garden, which was being filmed for her HBO documentary special. During the show, she called out to Minnelli in the audience, citing her as an inspiration in her career.

Gaga's moment with Minnelli at the 94th Oscars follows Gaga's steady stream of public appearances alongside her longtime collaborator and jazz staple Tony Bennett — who's currently living with Alzheimer's — throughout the last year, including on CBS' concert special One Last Time.

"Tony, we're all so grateful to have witnessed your talent, your generosity, your creativity, your kindness, and your service through all the years," Gaga told Bennett at the end of the show, which marked Bennett's final time performing at a public concert. She then took his arm and accompanied him out of frame as the audience cheered. "Mr. Bennett, it would be my honor to escort you off the stage," she finished.

Watch Gaga and Minnelli's Oscars moment above.

