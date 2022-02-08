Real-life couple Kirsten Dunst and Jesse Plemons are both Oscar nominees for The Power of the Dog

The Power Of The Dog The Power of the Dog (2021 movie)

Directed by Jane Campion (who is now the first woman to ever be nominated for Best Director twice), the film leads the pack in this year's Oscar race with 12 nominations. The actors play a newly married couple living on a ranch in 1920s Montana, where Plemons' character's cowboy brother Phil (Benedict Cumberbatch) torments his new sister-in-law and her teenage son (Kodi Smit-McPhee). Dunst is nominated for Best Supporting Actress and Plemons for Best Supporting Actor; Cumberbatch and Smit-McPhee are also nominated for Best Actor and Best Supporting Actor, respectively.

The Power of the Dog Jesse Plemons and Kirsten Dunst in 'The Power of the Dog' | Credit: Netflix

Dunst and Plemons first met when they worked together on the second season of FX's Fargo, in 2015. "As a creative counterpart, we are very similar in the way we like to go about things," Dunst told EW about their collaboration. "We just kind of jived immediately."

They now have two sons, the second born in spring of last year. Their oldest child traveled with his parents to New Zealand during filming on The Power of the Dog, including when production resumed after pausing for the pandemic. "They let us back in the country and we quarantined for two weeks with a 2-year-old in a hotel room," Dunst recalls. "I was like, 'Can we please just get a little conference room somewhere we can put toys in, so it feels like he's going somewhere else? Please!' So they did. So we walked him down to another room."

They aren't the only real-life couple who will hit the Oscars carpet as a pair of nominees: Penélope Cruz and Javier Bardem both picked up nods on Tuesday as well, in the Best Actress category for Parallel Mothers and in Best Actor for Being the Ricardos, respectively — which means that between these two couples, there is one nomination for each acting award this year.

