Elliot Page, Jennifer Garner, and J.K. Simmons reunited at the 2022 Academy Awards to present the award for Best Original Screenplay.

Juno cast reunites to remember a 'preggo' eggo and 'pork swords' at the Oscars

Instead of soup, the Juno cast made sure the Dolby Theatre smelled like a freshly baked preggo Eggo with a side of pork swords.

Elliot Page, Jennifer Garner, and J.K. Simmons — stars of Diablo Cody's 2007 comedy — reunited on stage at the 94th Academy Awards, where they gathered to give Belfast scribe Kenneth Branagh his award for Best Original Screenplay.

Garner, who played a prospective adoptive mother in the beloved film about a teen (Page) grappling with an unexpected pregnancy, reflected on the screenplay as a "wholly original" one that "felt new and exciting" ahead of its eventual win at the 2008 Oscars.

"Juno had me hooked from the very first page and was completely infused with Diablo Cody's distinctive voice," Page — who came out as transgender in December 2020 — added. "It was unlike anything I'd ever read before."

Simmons, himself an Oscar winner for his performance in Whiplash, fondly recalled those unique moments in the screenplay: "[There were] definitely some phrases I have not read before. A couple that come to mind: 'Your Eggo is preggo' and 'pork swords.'"

Juno Reunion 'Juno' cast members Jennifer Garner, Elliot Page, and J.K. Simmons reunite at the 94th Academy Awards. | Credit: Neilson Barnard/Getty Images

Elsewhere at Sunday's ceremony, the cast of White Men Can't Jump also reunited, with Woody Harrelson, Wesley Snipes, and Rosie Perez teaming up at the ceremony to present ahead of the iconic sports comedy's 30th anniversary.

See a photo from the Juno cast reunion with Garner, Page, and Simmons above.

