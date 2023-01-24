The legendary composer also becomes the most-nominated person currently living, second only to the late Walt Disney.

John Williams makes Oscars history as the oldest person to ever be nominated with Fabelmans nod

Smashing Oscar records? That's music to John Williams' ears.

The 90-year-old composer has become the oldest person to ever be nominated in a competitive Oscar award category after his work on Steven Spielberg's The Fabelmans was among the nominees for Best Original Score on Tuesday morning. It is Williams' 53rd Oscar nomination throughout his decades-long career and earns him the title of most-nominated person currently living, second only to the late Walt Disney who received 59 nods during his lifetime.

Over the last 50-plus years, Williams has won five Oscars for his legendary compositions for Fiddler on the Roof in 1972, Jaws in 1976, Star Wars in 1978, E.T. the Extra-Terrestrial in 1983, and Schindler's List in 1994.

Star Wars Celebration John Williams becomes the oldest person to ever be nominated for an Oscar with 'The Fabelmans.' | Credit: Gustavo Caballero/Getty Images

Williams has been consistently nominated for Best Original Score throughout the decades, racking up nominations and delighting audiences with his soundtracks for films like 1998's Saving Private Ryan, 2001's Harry Potter and the Sorcerer's Stone, 2005's Memoirs of a Geisha, and the most recent Star Wars sequel trilogy.

And it doesn't look like Williams is planning to put an end to his Oscar run anytime soon. While it was believed that he would retire following the release of The Fabelmans and Indiana Jones and the Dial of Destiny, Williams revealed earlier this month that he won't be stepping away from the conductor's stand, after all.

"I'll stick around for awhile," he told Spielberg at a special event. "I can't retire from music. A day without music is a mistake."

Williams' nomination for The Fabelmans also marks the 17th time that he has been nominated for his work on a Spielberg film. The pair, who share a 50-year musical partnership together, have worked on a multitude of films together, including the Indiana Jones series, Jaws, Empire of the Sun, Jurassic Park, Munich, War Horse, Lincoln, The Post, and more.

The 95th Academy Awards will air Sunday, March 12, at 8 p.m. ET/5 p.m. PT on ABC. See the full list of 2023 Oscar nominations here.

