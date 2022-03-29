John Travolta and his son adopt puppy from Betty White's Oscars tribute

Mac & Cheese has found a home!

John Travolta and his youngest son Ben, 11, have adopted the puppy featured in the tribute to the late Betty White at the 94th Academy Awards on Sunday.

Travolta shared a snapshot with Mac & Cheese on Instagram Monday, thanking pet adoption service Paw Works and presenter Jamie Lee Curtis, who memorably took the Oscars stage with the pup to honor White, a noted animal rights activist, during the ceremony's in memoriam.

"She was not only a Golden Girl, she was a legend who brightened every room she walked in and brought a smile to the faces of all who watched her on the screen," Curtis said on stage. "And day in and day out for almost a century, she was a woman who cared so much for not just her two-legged friends but for animals just like this."

Curtis continued, "The greatest gift you could give Betty White is to open your heart and your home and adopt a rescue dog just like Mac & Cheese from Paw Works. So thank you, Betty, thank you for being a friend to us all."

Curtis called Travolta's adoption a "magical ending to the story" in her own Instagram post, sharing that she reconnected with Travolta — whom she starred opposite with in the 1985 romance drama Perfect — ahead of the show.

Jamie Lee Curtis Jamie Lee Curtis and Mac & Cheese at the 2022 Oscars | Credit: Neilson Barnard/Getty Images

"I had already left the Dolby theater last night after honoring Betty White and was on my way home when someone texted me a photo of John holding little mac & cheese in the green room before his presentation of the best actor Oscar," Curtis shared. "I thought it was so beautiful to see him with her and then today I found out that he and his son, Ben have adopted beautiful little mac & cheese and are taking her home today."

She added, "It is an emotional end and a perfect tribute to Betty White and it shines a light and AMPLIFIES the message that heroes who, like Betty, and Chad from @pawworks and Nancy from @perfect_pet_rescue and the team at @maedayrescue and the hundreds of thousands of other rescues, who love and support ANIMALS, that rescuing animals and offering them shelter from the storm of life and a warm and loving home is one of life's most important actions we humans can take!"

