The "wickedly talented" two-time nominee and infamous awards presenter joins Daniel Kaluuya, Lupita Nyong'o, Mila Kunis, and more in the latest wave of presenters at the 94th Oscars.

John Travolta to return as an Oscars presenter nearly a decade after his 'Adele Dazeem' flub

Eight years after he made his iconic "Adele Dazeem" flub (and seven years after he came back for redemption), the "wickedly talented" John Travolta has been announced as a presenter at the 94th Oscars.

Idina Menzel, John Travolta Idina Menzel and John Travolta at the 87th Oscars. | Credit: Kevin Winter/Getty

Travolta last presented at the prestigious award show honoring film in 2014 and 2015. He infamously mispronounced Frozen star Idina Menzel's name, introducing her as "the wickedly talented, one and only, Adele Dazeem" right before she performed the smash hit, and eventual Best Original Song winner, "Let It Go. He then returned the next year to present Best Original Song with the singer who jokingly introduced him as her "very dear friend, Glom Gazingo."

Daniel Kaluuya, Mila Kunis, and Lupita Nyong’o Daniel Kaluuya, Mila Kunis, and Lupita Nyong'o join John Travolta as presenters at the 94th Oscars. | Credit: Chris Pizzello-Pool/Getty Images; David Crotty/Patrick McMullan via Getty Images; Christopher Polk/Getty Images

In addition to Regina Hall, Amy Schumer, and Wanda Sykes hosting the show, the producers promise more talent will be announced as joining the show in the next couple weeks, so we can all hold out hope for an Adele Dazeem-Glom Gazingo reunion. See all the 2022 Oscar nominees here.

The 94th Oscars will air on Sunday, March 27 at 8 p.m. ET/5 p.m. PT on ABC.