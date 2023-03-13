"They touched our hearts, they made us smile and became dear friends," the choked-up actor said on stage before the ceremony's In Memoriam segment.

Though the actor did not mention Newton-John by name, he dropped an iconic Grease line that made it clear she was on his mind.

"In this industry we have the rare luxury of getting to do what we love for a living and sometimes getting to do it with people who we've come to love," he said. "And since tonight is a celebration of the work and accomplishments of our community of this past year, it is only fitting, then, that we celebrate those that we've lost, who dedicated their lives to their craft, both in front of and behind the camera."

Travolta continued, "Through their immeasurable contributions, each of them left an immeasurable and indelible mark that shaped and informed us. They touched our hearts, they made us smile and became dear friends..."

The tears began to flow as he got out the last line: "... who we will always remain hopelessly devoted to."

US actor John Travolta speaks onstage during the 95th Annual Academy Awards at the Dolby Theatre in Hollywood, California on March 12, 2023. John Travolta | Credit: PATRICK T. FALLON/AFP via Getty Images

Newton-John starred as good girl Sandy opposite Travolta's bad boy Danny in the 1978 classic movie musical. The actor did not, however, pay respects to another of his costars who died in the past few months, Kirstie Alley. They both starred in 1990's Look Who's Talking. Alley died from cancer in December at the age of 71.

Lenny Kravitz led the In Memoriam tribute at the Oscars, which honored stars we've lost in the past year with a musical performance.

See the list of 2023 Oscar winners.

Want more movie news? Sign up for Entertainment Weekly's free newsletter to get the latest trailers, celebrity interviews, film reviews, and more.