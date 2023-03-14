"We were so disappointed when we learned a few days before the Oscars that he wouldn’t be there," a Jimmy Kimmel associate said.

Tom Cruise dodged Sunday's Oscars ceremony — and a jab about Scientology — by skipping Hollywood's biggest night, but host Jimmy Kimmel's monologue might've taken a different turn if the Top Gun: Maverick nominee had attended.

Kimmel opened the ABC telecast with a joke about Cruise's absence, despite being nominated as a producer for his work on director Joseph Kosinski's Top Gun: Maverick.

"Tom Cruise with his shirt off in that beach football scene? L. Ron Hubba Hubba, you know what I'm saying?" Kimmel joked. When asked by Variety if the talk show host and comedian would've included the quip if Cruise was in the audience, Jimmy Kimmel Live producer Molly McNearney opened up about the ever-evolving plan for the show.

"We had about a three-minute chunk of the monologue dedicated to Tom Cruise, honoring him and his role in reviving the movie industry. We were so disappointed when we learned a few days before the Oscars that he wouldn't be there," McNearney told the publication. "Jimmy loves him and really wanted to celebrate him."

Though Cruise didn't attend, his Top Gun: Maverick costar Jennifer Connelly got a special shout-out during Kimmel's monologue, as did Lady Gaga, who was nominated for Best Original Song for her soundtrack single "Hold My Hand" — which she later performed during the show.

Kimmel also made quips about reigning Best Actor winner Will Smith, who was also absent after being banned from attending the Oscars for 10 years after he slapped Chris Rock live on stage at last year's ceremony.

"We want you to have fun, we want you to feel safe, and most importantly, we want me to feel safe," Kimmel said. "So we have strict policies in place. If anyone in this theater commits an act of violence at any point during the show, you will be awarded the Oscar for Best Actor and permitted to give a 19-minute-long speech."

Watch Kimmel's 2023 Oscars monologue above.

