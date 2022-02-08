The Power of the Dog director has scored her record-setting second Best Director nomination at the Oscars, 28 years after scoring her first nod for The Piano.

Jane Campion becomes the Oscars' first woman with 2 Best Director nominations

The Power Of The Dog The Power of the Dog (2021 movie)

The cinematic power of The Power of the Dog has made filmmaker Jane Campion the first woman in Oscars history to score two Best Director nominations.

Nearly 28 years after earning her first Best Director nomination for directing 1993's The Piano — the same film that earned her the distinction of becoming the first female director to win the Cannes Palme d'Or prize — Campion landed her follow-up nod for helming the Netflix psychological thriller on Tuesday morning, as the Academy announced its list of 2022 nominees.

Ultimately Campion was bested in the Best Director category at the 1994 Oscars by Steven Spielberg for Schindler's List, but the New Zealand-born director picked up hardware in the Best Original Screenplay category for The Piano.

Upon garnering her nomination alongside fellow 2022 directing nominees like Kenneth Branagh (Belfast) and Paul Thomas Anderson (Licorice Pizza), the 67-year-old's placement among the category also marks the first time that the Academy has nominated a woman for Best Director for two consecutive years, after Emerald Fennell (Promising Young Woman) and Chloé Zhao (Nomadland) became the bracket's first-ever pair of female nominees in one calendar year.

Zhao went on to win the award, making her only the second female Best Director champion (after The Hurt Locker's Kathryn Bigelow) in Academy Awards history. Also among the seven overall women who've competed for the Best Director Oscar are the late Lina Wertmüller (Seven Beauties), Sofia Coppola (Lost in Translation), and Greta Gerwig (Lady Bird).

Jane Campion attends the "The Power OF The Dog" Premiere at Cinema UGC Normandie on October 18, 2021 in Paris, France. Jane Campion, director of 'The Power of the Dog.' | Credit: Stephane Cardinale/Corbis via Getty

Campion's latest project stars Benedict Cumberbatch, Kirsten Dunst, and Kodi Smit-McPhee — all of whom also received individual Oscar nods in their respective acting categories. The Power of the Dog marked her first film in 12 years upon its release in November, upon which it received glowing notices from critics before steamrolling the precursor circuit with strong showings at the Critics Choice Awards, Producers Guild of America Awards, and the Directors Guild of America Awards.

In addition to her work on The Piano and The Power of the Dog, Campion won praise for helming features like Bright Star and The Portrait of a Lady, as well as her work on two seasons of the TV series Top of the Lake.

Campion is the current front-running contender to win Best Director at the 94th Oscars ceremony, which will be broadcast Sunday, March 27 on ABC.

Check out more from EW's The Awardist, featuring exclusive interviews, analysis, and our podcast diving into all the highlights from the year's best films.