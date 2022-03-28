The Power of the Dog (2021 movie) Close this dialog window Streaming Options

Jane Campion won her first Best Director prize at the 94th Academy Awards — and made Oscars history in the process.

Nearly three decades after winning for writing the screenplay for The Piano, the Power of the Dog director won the 2022 Academy Award for Best Director at Sunday night's ceremony, marking the first time women have won in the category two years in a row.

Last year, Nomadland's Chloé Zhao — who'd go on to direct Marvel's Eternals — made history as the first woman of color to win Best Director at the Oscars. Her nomination alongside Promising Young Woman filmmaker Emerald Fennell marked the first time the Academy Awards nominated two women in the category in the same year.

"I love directing because it's a deep dive into story, yet the task of manifesting a world can be overwhelming. The sweet thing is I'm not alone," Campion said while accepting the award, praising her cast who she now calls her "friends" because they "met the challenge of the story with the depth of their gifts." She closed the speech by calling it a "lifetime honor" to earn the prize.

New Zealand-born Campion's journey through awards season — for helming the Benedict Cumberbatch-starring Western drama that earned the most overall nominations of any film in the race this year — was not the easiest. Western genre staple Sam Elliott recently spoke out against the film's queer themes (Cumberbatch's lead character, Phil, confronts his own repressed homosexuality throughout the film). At the Directors Guild of America Awards, Campion later said he was acting like "a bit of a b-i-t-c-h" about the whole thing. She also generated controversy for a joke she made about Venus and Serena Williams at the 2022 Critics Choice Awards, though she later apologized.

The 67-year-old was nominated in the past for directing the 1993 film The Piano, for which she also became the first female director to win the Cannes Film Festival's esteemed Palme d'Or prize, widely regarded to be the most prestigious prize in the global film industry.

Campion's victory marked the first win of the night for The Power of the Dog, despite racking up a dozen nods. Critics and audiences regularly hailed the film as a slow-burning masterpiece on the awards trail.

"There's a more subversive level that you can also have the story operating on, but for me, I think both levels have to be working. An example of that might be when Phil picks up the flowers in the restaurant of Rose and Peter, and he puts a big, dirty finger in real close-up into the delicate stamens that Peter has made, threatening to wreck it, but he's does it in quite a suggestive way. And so there's that slightly erotic suggestion of Phil's teasing or humiliating of Peter about these feminine little paper flowers. And then, the burning of it casually when he lights a cigarette, is a suggestion, too, of what's to come — that it's going to be explosive," Campion previously told EW of her approach to directing the film. "It's sometimes a bit like when Muhammad Ali used to say, "I'm going to float like a butterfly and sting like a bee." That was in the background of my thinking: letting the story be out there, and then coming in and finding those moments that give you a real insight into what's going on with these characters."

The Power of the Dog is now streaming on Netflix. See the full list of 2022 Oscars winners here.

