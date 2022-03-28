Jamie Lee Curtis and an adorable puppy pay tribute to Betty White at Oscars

Jamie Lee Curtis brought out a special friend to pay tribute to the one and only Betty White.

During the In Memoriam segment at the 94th Academy Awards, Curtis walked out with a cute puppy in hand to speak about the legacy of White, a noted animal rights activist, urging people to adopt rescue dogs in White's memory.

"She was not only a Golden Girl, she was a legend who brightened every room she walked in and brought a smile to the faces of all who watched her on the screen," Curtis said. "And day in and day out for almost a century, she was a woman who cared so much for not just her two-legged friends but for animals just like this."

Curtis continued, "So the greatest gift you could give Betty White is to open your heart and your home and adopt a rescue dog just like Mac-N-Cheese from Paw Works. So thank you, Betty, thank you for being a friend to us all."

Jamie Lee Curtis Jamie Lee Curtis at the 94th Academy Awards | Credit: Neilson Barnard/Getty Images

Earlier on the red carpet, Curtis alluded to her tribute to White, saying she turned to designer Stella McCartney to embody the late actress.

"I am representing Betty White," Curtis told Access Hollywood. "Betty White was an animal rights activist and when I knew I was going to make a statement about her I went to Stella McCartney, who is an animals rights activist and whose mother Linda McCartney was an animal rights activist. Stella, who uses sustainable materials [and] non-animal materials. I went to [her] and said 'Hey, is it possible you might have something for me to wear to the Oscars?' And they made me this dress. I feel like it is telling Betty's story."