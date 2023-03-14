Jamie Lee Curtis gives Oscar they/them pronouns in support of her trans daughter: 'Here they are!'

Jamie Lee Curtis continued her Oscars victory lap with another iconic revelation: her Academy Award has they/them pronouns.

The Everything Everywhere All at Once actress made an emotional appearance on Tuesday's episode of Today, where she responded to a question from hosts Hoda Kotb and Savannah Guthrie that implied the Oscars statuette was female.

"Have we named her?" Guthrie said, to which Curtis responded, "I'm in support of my daughter Ruby. I'm having them be a they/them. I'm going to just call them them. They/them, and they are doing great, they're settling in, and I just, in my life, I never saw it in a million years that I'd have this couple days, and I'm very moved by the whole thing."

In the Oscars press room following her win for Best Supporting Actress, the 64-year-old also spoke about gender at awards shows as more industry voting bodies remove gendered acting categories from their ceremonies.

"I would like to see a lot more women be nominated so there's gender parity in all the branches. We're getting there, we're not anywhere near there. The inclusivity involves the bigger question, which is how do you include everyone," she told reporters backstage. "As the mother of a trans daughter, I understand that. But to de-gender the category I'm concerned will diminish the opportunities for more women. The most important thing is inclusivity and more women. Basically, just more f---ing women, all the time and all at once."

After a moving acceptance speech that paid tribute to her famous parents, Tony Curtis and Janet Leigh, the actress joined Tuesday's Today segment already wiping away tears, after the show played footage of her accepting her first Oscars victory on Sunday night.

"I hadn't watched that," the Halloween franchise star said. "That was the first time I've seen it."

Curtis' victory was one of seven total Academy Awards wins for the sci-fi multiverse epic Everything Everywhere All at Once — the most for any Best Picture winner since 2008's Slumdog Millionaire — which also won for Best Picture, Best Actress (Michelle Yeoh), and Best Supporting Actor (Ke Huy Quan).

See the full list of 2023 Oscars winners, and watch Curtis discuss her Oscar's they/them pronouns in the video above.

