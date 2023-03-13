Jamie Lee Curtis tearfully dedicates her Oscar win to her nominated parents

The Everything Everywhere All at Once star won Best Supporting Actress, 62 years after her mom Janet Leigh was nominated in the same category.

Jamie Lee Curtis is officially an Oscar winner.

The 64-year-old actress delivered a tearful speech after she won Best Supporting Actress at Sunday's Academy Awards. Curtis — who won for her multiverse-hopping role as Deirdre Beaubeirdra in Everything Everywhere All at Once — dedicated her award to the many people who supported her, including her family and her Everything Everywhere costars.

She closed out her emotional speech with a shoutout to her late parents, actors Janet Leigh and Tony Curtis. "My mother and my father were both nominated for Oscars in different categories," she told the audience, before bursting into tears. "And I just won an Oscar!"

Leigh was nominated in 1961 for Best Supporting Actress for her iconic role in Alfred Hitchcock's Psycho — the same category her daughter would later win. Meanwhile, Curtis' father Tony Curtis scored a nomination for Best Actor in 1959 for The Defiant Ones.

Earlier this month, Curtis opened up about how it felt to be nominated in the same category as her mother, telling PEOPLE that it felt like "a lineage link."

"You know, I didn't think about that," Curtis told People at the Independent Spirit Awards. "I mean, I knew it, I was aware of it. I never thought that would happen. Like my parents and their fame and their stardom was so legendary that I've never felt like I would be anywhere near the level. It's a beautiful link. It's a lineage link."

Everything Everywhere All at Once is Curtis' first Academy Award nomination and first win. She beat out fellow nominees Angela Bassett for Black Panther: Wakanda Forever, Hong Chau for The Whale, Kerry Condon for The Banshees of Inisherin, and costar Stephanie Hsu for Everything Everywhere All at Once.

