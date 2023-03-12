The 94-year-old actor attends the 95th Academy Awards where EEAO is nominated for 11 awards.

James Hong wears googly-eye bowtie in honor of Everything Everywhere to his very first Oscars

The Academy Awards have been around for 95 years, just one year longer than acting legend James Hong, who's attending the ceremony for the first time in his nearly 70-year career.

Hong is featured in Everything Everywhere All at Once, nominated for 11 awards at the 2023 Oscars. In honor of the acclaimed film, Hong wore a googly-eye bowtie on the champagne carpet.

James Hong attends the 95th Annual Academy Awards on March 12, 2023 in Hollywood, California. James Hong wears googly-eye bowtie to 2023 Oscars in honor of 'Everything Everywhere' | Credit: Kevin Mazur/Getty Images

The googly eyes are a favorite of Ke Huy Quan's character Waymond, the optimistic husband of Michelle Yeoh's Evelyn, who places them on everything and everywhere, to the great annoyance of his wife. That is until Evelyn adopts The Googly, placing it on her forehead as a sort of third eye on her quest for enlightenment.

Hong, a veteran actor with over 600 credits to his name — believed to be the most of any actor, living or dead — plays Evelyn's father, across all multiverses. Last year, Hong received a star on the Hollywood Walk of Fame, with the help of EEAO Jamie Lee Curtis and Daniel Dae Kim, who launched a campaign for the nonagenarian to receive the honor in 2020.

Hong's been a charming presence this awards season, particularly at the Screen Actors Guild Awards, where his cast ceded him the stage when they took home the Outstanding Performance by a Cast in a Motion Picture.

"I got my first SAG card 70 years ago. My first movie was with Clark Gable," Hong said at the ceremony last month. "And the producer said that Asians were not good enough, and they are not box office. But, look at us now, huh?"

