The Matrix star and Red Table Talk host shared a few words after the incident that rocked the Academy Awards.

Jada Pinkett Smith has remained silent on the matter of her husband Will Smith getting up on stage during the Academy Awards ceremony Sunday and slapping comedian Chris Rock for making a joke about her shaved head. But on Tuesday morning, Smith released a very brief statement to her nearly 12 million followers on Instagram.

"This is a season for healing and I'm here for it," reads an image she shared on the platform.

Pinkett Smith showed up to the Oscars sporting a green gown and a shaved head. The actress, recently seen on screen in The Matrix Resurrections and as the host of her Red Table Talk web series, had shared in previous months that she suffers from alopecia, which has caused her to lose her hair.

"I don't give two craps what people think of this bald head of mine. Because guess what? I love it," Smith had said in a TikTok video she posted prior to Oscars night.

During the Academy Awards ceremony, Rock came out on stage to present Best Documentary Feature. The comic went off script and made a G.I. Jane crack about Pinkett Smith, as a reference to Demi Moore's shaved head in that film. In response, her husband walked up on stage and slapped Rock. He returned to his seat and shouted, "Keep my wife's name out of your f---ing mouth."

Smith later addressed the incident when he accepted the award for Best Actor, and he released a statement to press and on social media the day after the event.

Jada Pinkett Smith Jada Pinkett Smith attends the 94th Academy Awards | Credit: ANGELA WEISS/AFP via Getty Images

"Violence in all of its forms is poisonous and destructive," he wrote, in part. "My behavior at last night's Academy Awards was unacceptable and inexcusable. Jokes at my expense are a part of the job, but a joke about Jada's medical condition was too much for me to bear and I reacted emotionally."

"I would like to publicly apologize to you, Chris. I was out of line and I was wrong," he added. "I am embarrassed and my actions were not indicative of the man I want to be. There is no place for violence in a world of love and kindness."

The Academy has launched an investigation into the matter to "explore further action and consequences," according to a statement from the organization.

Rock has remained mum on the matter, but the Los Angeles Police Department confirmed he will not be pressing charges.