Bob Saget left out of Oscars In Memoriam segment

This year, the Academy Awards tried something a little different for its In Memoriam segment. Not only did the segment feature first-person testimonials — with Tyler Perry talking about Sidney Poitier's impact on his life, Bill Murray applauding his Ghostbusters director Ivan Reitman, and Jamie Lee Curtis paying tribute to Betty White — but the segment, in general, was a bit more ... joyful than usual.

While the segment honored those Hollywood has lost in the last year, including William Hurt, Michael K. Williams, and Stephen Sondheim, among many others, a choir danced and sang songs like "Spirit in the Sky." (Needless to say, the internet had some thoughts.) But, as is often the case with In Memoriams, there were a couple of notable names missing. People on Twitter have pointed out that Moon Knight star Gaspard Ulliel, who died in January, was not included in the segment. Another omission? Bob Saget.

Bob Saget Bob Saget | Credit: James Brickwood/The Sydney Morning Herald via Getty Images

Although Saget, who died in January, was best known for playing lovable father of three Danny Tanner on eight seasons of beloved sitcom Full House, he appeared in a number of films as an actor and notably directed the 1998 comedy Dirty Work with Norm Macdonald. He also won a Student Academy Award in 1978 for his documentary Through Adam's Eyes.