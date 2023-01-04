"Ryan Reynolds getting a nomination in the Best Song category would make the next year of my life insufferable."

Hugh Jackman has a silly plea to Academy voters: Do not nominate Ryan Reynolds for a best song Oscar for his work in Christmas film Spirited.

Reynolds and Will Ferrell's "Good Afternoon," from the musical comedy and modern retelling of Charles Dickens' A Christmas Carol, recently made the shortlist in the original song category at the forthcoming 95th Academy Awards. In a video shared on social media Wednesday, Jackman said a nomination for his Deadpool costar "would make the next year of my life insufferable."

"It's 2023 and I really really wanted to send out a positive message at the beginning of the year, but recent events have made that impossible," Jackman joked. He then praised Spirited and said his entire family watched the film and "had a blast," praising stars Ferrell and Octavia Spencer, and the song in question, "Good Afternoon," which he called brilliant.

"However, I've just heard the Academy have shortlisted 'Good Afternoon' in the Best Song category," the actor continued. "Now, Ryan Reynolds getting a nomination in the Best Song category would make the next year of my life insufferable. It would. I mean, I have to spend a year with him shooting Wolverine and Deadpool."

Jackman said the task would "be impossible" and "would be a problem" if his pal received the nomination. "So, just to recap: love Spirited, love Will, love Octavia, love the song 'Good Afternoon,'" Jackman said. "But please, please, from the bottom of my heart, do not validate Ryan Reynolds in this way. Please."

NEW YORK, NEW YORK - FEBRUARY 28: Hugh Jackman (L) and Ryan Reynolds attend The Adam Project World Premiere at Alice Tully Hall on February 28, 2022 in New York City. (Photo by Monica Schipper/Getty Images for Netflix) Hugh Jackman and Ryan Reynolds | Credit: Monica Schipper/Getty

Jackman is finishing up his run on Broadway in The Music Man before reprising his role as Wolverine alongside Reynolds in Deadpool 3, which was announced in September. Jackman teased last month that Wolverine and Deadpool's frenemies dynamic would veer into downright hatred in the third film. "[Logan is] frustrated by him [and] wants to be a million miles away from him or wants to punch him in the head," he said. "Unfortunately, he can't be a million miles away from him in this movie, so I'm probably going to punch him in the head a lot."

Watch Jackman's plea to Academy voters above.

