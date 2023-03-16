Hugh Grant reveals Sigourney Weaver's hilarious reaction to his Oscars scrotum joke

Grant says a conversation with the Avatar star calmed his "extremely nervous" feelings about making the joke alongside Andie MacDowell at the Oscars.

The 62-year-old Dungeons & Dragons: Honor Among Thieves star told The View cohosts that he was "extremely nervous" about telling the joke at the 2023 Academy Awards, when he took to the stage to reunite with his Four Weddings and a Funeral costar Andie MacDowell as they presented a category.

"I was nervous. I wrote that joke and I was extremely nervous about it. I think I got away with it," Grant said of the bit, which saw him quipping about not using moisturizer to the point that he looked like "basically a scrotum" when compared to MacDowell. "Sigourney Weaver said to me afterwards, 'You don't look like a scrotum,' and she liked the joke, so that relaxed me a bit." (EW has reached out to representatives for Weaver for confirmation.)

Hugh Grant arrive at the Oscars, at the Dolby Theatre in Los Angeles 95th Academy Awards - Arrivals, Los Angeles, United States - 12 Mar 2023, Sigourney Weaver attends the 95th Annual Academy Awards on March 12, 2023 in Hollywood, California. Hugh Grant and Sigourney Weaver at the 2023 Oscars | Credit: Jordan Strauss/Invision/AP/Shutterstock; Arturo Holmes/Getty Images

The View moderator — and Oscar-winning actress — Whoopi Goldberg told him that the joke was "funny as hell," and presented him with a bottle of moisturizer as a gag of her own.

"You can never have too much moisturizer," the 67-year-old said while handing over the bottle, which sat on the table in front of Grant for the remainder of the interview.

"We're actually here to do two things. The first is to raise awareness about the vital importance of using a good moisturizer. Andie's been wearing one every day for the last 29 years," Grant said onstage at the Oscars, as he pointed to MacDowell. "I've never used one in my life."

