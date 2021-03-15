Find out where to stream all the films nominated in the prestigious category.

Here's how to watch all of the 2021 Oscars' Best Picture nominees

The 2021 Oscar nominations are in.

With just under six weeks until the 93rd Academy Awards air on ABC, now's the time to binge all the movies nominated in the Best Picture category so you can sweep those office pools and drop insights that'll impress your friends come Oscars night.

The nominees for Best Picture include The Father starring Anthony Hopkins, Olivia Colman and Rufus Sewell; biographical drama Judas and the Black Messiah, directed by Shaka King and starring Daniel Kaluuya and LaKeith Stanfield; David Fincher's Mank about screenwriter Herman J. Mankiewicz and his development of the screenplay for Citizen Kane; and Minari, a semi-autobiographical take on writer and directer Lee Isaac Chung's upbringing, starring Steven Yeun.

Image zoom Credit: Glen Wilson/Warner Bros.; David Bornfriend/A24; Focus Features

Also nominated in the prestigious category is Choe Zhao's Nomadland, starring Frances McDormand as a woman who leaves everything behind to travel the American West; revenge thriller Promising Young Woman, starring Carey Mulligan; drama Sound of Metal about a hard rock drummer (played by Riz Ahmed) who loses his hearing; and Aaron Sorkin's Trial of the Chicago 7 about the group of anti–Vietnam War protesters charged with conspiracy at the 1968 Democratic National Convention in Chicago.

See below for where to watch each of the nominated titles.

The Father

The Father is in select theaters now and beginning March 26 will be available to stream on various digital on demand platforms, including Amazon Prime Video, iTunes, Vudu, and Google Play.

Judas and the Black Messiah

The biographical drama is available to stream now on HBO Max.

Mank

Watch Mank on Netflix now.

Minari

You can rent Minari through Amazon Prime, Google Play, Vudu, Redbox, and Direct TV for around $20.

Nomadland

Watch McDormand's travels on Hulu now.

Promising Young Woman

Watch Emerald Fennell's revenge thriller on streaming services likes Amazon Prime Video, Apple TV, YouTube, Vudu, Google Play, and Fandango Now.

Sound of Metal

Darius Marder's drama is available to stream on Amazon Prime now.

The Trial of the Chicago 7

Catch up with the Chicago 7 via Netflix.

The winners will be announced at the Oscars ceremony on Sunday, April 25. It will be televised live on ABC at 8 p.m. ET/5 p.m. PT.

See the full list of nominations here.

