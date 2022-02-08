How to watch all of the 2022 Oscars' Best Picture nominees
In a year that often felt like a tug-of-war between big screen and direct-to-streaming releases, the Academy Award nominations reflect just that. While Netflix rose above the rest with 27 nominations, this year's Best Picture competitors are sprawled across many platforms, with several still in theaters.
To simplify your viewing needs, EW has compiled a list of where to find each film in the race to take home the 2022 Best Picture statuette.
Winners will be announced Sunday, March 27 during ABC's broadcast of the 94th Academy Awards.
Where to watch the films nominated for Best Picture
Related Items
Belfast
Belfast is currently in theaters and on video on demand across most major platforms for rent.
Read EW's review of Belfast here.
CODA
CODA is available to stream on Apple+.
Read EW's review of CODA here.
Don't Look Up
Don't Look Up is available to stream on Netflix.
Read EW's review of Don't Look Up here.
Drive My Car
Drive My Car is currently in theaters.
Read EW's coverage of Drive My Car's latest wins here.
Dune
Dune is currently in theaters and on video on demand across most major platforms for rent.
Read EW's review of Dune here.
King Richard
King Richard is currently in theaters and on video on demand across most major platforms for rent.
Read EW's review of King Richard here.
Licorice Pizza
Licorice Pizza is currently in theaters.
Read EW's review of Licorice Pizza here.
Nightmare Alley
Nightmare Alley is in theaters and available to stream on both HBO Max and Hulu.
Read EW's review of Nightmare Alley here.
The Power of the Dog
The Power of the Dog is available to stream on Netflix.
Read EW's review of Power of the Dog here.
West Side Story
West Side Story is currently in theaters.
Read EW's review of West Side Story here.
Check out more from EW's The Awardist, featuring exclusive interviews, analysis, and our podcast diving into all the highlights from the year's best films.
Related content:
- See the full list of 2022 Oscar nominations here
- The 10 best (and 5 worst) movies of 2021
- 10 of the best film performances of 2021
- The 10 best film scenes of 2021
- 2022 awards season calendar: Oscars, Grammys, Critics Choice Awards, and more
- The most shocking snubs and surprises of the 2022 Oscar nominations
Comments