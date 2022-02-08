How to watch all of the 2022 Oscars' Best Picture nominees

It's time to start checking off titles before March 27.
February 08, 2022 at 12:20 PM EST
In a year that often felt like a tug-of-war between big screen and direct-to-streaming releases, the Academy Award nominations reflect just that. While Netflix rose above the rest with 27 nominations, this year's Best Picture competitors are sprawled across many platforms, with several still in theaters.

To simplify your viewing needs, EW has compiled a list of where to find each film in the race to take home the 2022 Best Picture statuette.

Winners will be announced Sunday, March 27 during ABC's broadcast of the 94th Academy Awards.

Where to watch the films nominated for Best Picture

Credit: Rob Youngson / Focus Features

Belfast

Watch the trailer here

Belfast is currently in theaters and on video on demand across most major platforms for rent. 

Read EW's review of Belfast here.

Credit: Sundance Institute

CODA

Watch the trailer here

CODA is available to stream on Apple+

Read EW's review of CODA here.

Credit: NIKO TAVERNISE/NETFLIX

Don't Look Up

Watch the trailer here

Don't Look Up is available to stream on Netflix. 

Read EW's review of Don't Look Up here.

Credit: Everett Collection

Drive My Car

Watch the trailer here

Drive My Car is currently in theaters. 

Read EW's coverage of Drive My Car's latest wins here.

Credit: Chia Bella James/Warner Bros.

Dune

Watch the trailer here

Dune is currently in theaters and on video on demand across most major platforms for rent. 

Read EW's review of Dune here.

Credit: Chiabella James/Warner Bros.

King Richard

Watch the trailer here

King Richard is currently in theaters and on video on demand across most major platforms for rent. 

Read EW's review of King Richard here.

Credit: MGM

Licorice Pizza

Watch the trailer here

Licorice Pizza is currently in theaters. 

Read EW's review of Licorice Pizza here.

Credit: Kerry Hayes/Searchlight Pictures

Nightmare Alley

Watch the trailer here

Nightmare Alley is in theaters and available to stream on both HBO Max and Hulu

Read EW's review of Nightmare Alley here.

Credit: KIRSTY GRIFFIN/NETFLIX

The Power of the Dog

Watch the trailer here

The Power of the Dog is available to stream on Netflix. 

Read EW's review of Power of the Dog here.

Credit: Niko Tavernise/20th Century Studios

West Side Story

Watch the trailer here

West Side Story is currently in theaters. 

Read EW's review of West Side Story here.

Check out more from EW's The Awardist, featuring exclusive interviews, analysis, and our podcast diving into all the highlights from the year's best films.

