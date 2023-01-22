How to watch the 2023 Oscar nominations

The 2023 Oscars are right around the corner, but first we need to see who will be honored with a nomination. And if you're wondering how to stream this year's Oscar nominations, EW's got you covered.

Read on to find out everything you need to know about the nominations for the 95th annual Academy Awards, including how to watch as the nominees for each category are announced.

When are the 2023 Oscar nominations?

The nomination ceremony will take place on Tuesday, Jan. 24, starting at 8:30 a.m. ET/5:30 a.m. PT from the Academy's Samuel Goldwyn Theater in Beverly Hills, Calif. If you live on the West Coast, you'll need to be up bright and early!

Where can I stream the 2023 Oscar nominations announcement?

The announcement will be streamed live on the Oscars YouTube channel, as well as on Oscar.com, Goodmorningamerica.com, ABC News Live, and Disney+. You can also watch it live on ABC's Good Morning America, as well as right here on EW.com

Who is announcing the 2023 Oscar nominations?

This year, Riz Ahmed, who won an Oscar for Best Action Live Short Film in 2022 for The Long Goodbye and was previously nominated for his performance in The Sound of Metal, and Allison Williams, star and producer of the demonic doll move M3GAN, will be announcing the nominations. Let's hope Megan doesn't hack into the livestream!

When is the 2023 Oscars ceremony?

The 95th Oscars ceremony, hosted by Jimmy Kimmel, will take place Sunday, March 12, at 8 p.m. ET/5 p.m. PT on ABC.

