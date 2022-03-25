The Snub That Still Hurts: Where is the love for Harrison Ford?

He’s played every hero Hollywood could throw at him, and then some. But after 50-plus years on screen, an Oscar still eludes him.

Maybe he just made it look too easy. At 79, Harrison Ford has never dramatically transformed himself for a role, or taken a turn we might not recognize; if the idea of "American Man" were still a simple prototype, his picture would be right there in the dictionary, with a lopsided grin and that comet-trail slash of a scar on his chin. For more than half a century, the former Illinois Boy Scout has so embodied a certain stoic, heroic ideal that it's a mild surprise sometimes to remember that saving the world from rampaging Russians or Nazis or Sith Lords is just his well-paid day job.

But for an actor with only one Oscar nod (for 1985's Witness), Ford has a knack for finding the urgent and specific on screen, from his increasingly unhinged inventor in Peter Weir's The Mosquito Coast to a white-collar outlaw in The Fugitive. (And charm, too: Just watch 1988's Working Girl for a masterclass in flummoxed masculinity). He's portrayed Blade Runner replicants and Tom Clancy analysts with equal grim aplomb, and somehow managed to headline two massive franchises, Star Wars and Indiana Jones, without being subsumed by them.

Witness Harrison Ford | Credit: Hulton Archive/Getty Images

As his matinee-idol currency faded, Ford has also shone in low-key supporting roles; see his crusty baseball manager opposite Chadwick Boseman's Jackie Robinson in 42 and the aging Boomer reconnecting with a lost love in the metaphysical 2016 romance The Age of Adaline. One could argue that he's already been amply rewarded for all that: "Fortune and glory, kid" as Indy once memorably put it, hardly passed him by. But why not grant one tardy statuette, just to mark the spot?

