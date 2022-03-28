Hans Zimmer and his bathrobe deserve a place on the Oscars best-dressed list

Dune (2021 movie) Close this dialog window Streaming Options

Hans Zimmer just woke up to a win — and he's got the red-carpet-worthy look to match.

The Dune composer won Best Original Score at Sunday's Academy Awards ceremony, his first win in almost 30 years. Zimmer missed the Oscars ceremony because he was touring internationally, but fortunately, his daughter was on hand to wake him up at his hotel in Amsterdam. After he was presented with a knock-off Oscar trophy, the two headed to the hotel bar for a celebratory drink.

The celebrated composer — who has been nominated for an Oscar twelve times — previously won Best Original Score for 1994's The Lion King, and is known for his iconic, hummable scores for films like The Pirates of the Caribbean, Gladiator, The Dark Knight, and Inception.

Zimmer's win Sunday night was just one of the several Oscars that ultimately went to Dune, including Best Sound, Best Cinematography, Best Film Editing, Best Visual Effects, and Best Production Design. Best Original Score was also one of the categories presented during the Oscars' controversial preshow, in which several below-the-line categories were awarded before the main telecast. They were later edited into the final show, which aired on ABC.

Zimmer earned raves for his unsettling Dune score, which marries unconventional rhythms and dramatic chanting for an otherworldly, futuristic feel. The composer previously told EW that he wanted to make his score sound completely different from other iconic sci-fi franchises, explaining, "Whenever I see a science-fiction movie or anything that's set in the future or in a galaxy far, far away, it doesn't matter how beautiful and how brilliant the music is written, it's still like, 'Here come the strings. Here comes the French horn.'"

In the Best Original Score category, Zimmer beat out fellow nominees Nicholas Britell for Don't Look Up, Germaine Franco for Encanto, Alberto Iglesias for Parallel Mothers, and Johnny Greenwood for The Power of the Dog.

See the full list of this year's Oscar winners here.

