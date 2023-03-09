She won Best Supporting Actress for her performance in 1969's Cactus Flower but didn't attend the ceremony.

Goldie Hawn has revealed the hilarious reason she skipped the 1970 Oscars ceremony — the same night she won her first Academy Award for her performance in the 1969 film Cactus Flower.

"I never got dressed up. I never got to pick up the award. I regret it. It's something that I look back on now and think, 'It would have been so great to be able to have done that,'" the 77-year-old star told Variety, noting that she didn't expect to win for her work in the project. But another factor was at play, too.

"I forgot it was on television that night," she admitted. "Then I woke up to a phone call at like 4 in the morning. And it was a man's voice and he said, 'Hey, congratulations, you got it.' 'I got what?' 'You got the Academy Award for Best Supporting Actress.'"

Goldie Hawn in 1969's Cactus Flower; Goldie Hawn attends Netflix's "Glass Onion: A Knives Out Mystery" U.S. premiere at Academy Museum of Motion Pictures on November 14, 2022 in Los Angeles, California. Goldie Hawn in 'Cactus Flower' and on the red carpet for 'Glass Onion: A Knives Out Mystery' | Credit: Everett Collection; Charley Gallay/Getty Images

She recalled having "a good cry" over the moment after hanging up the phone, and then quickly called her parents to deliver the news.

At the 1970 Academy Awards, the late Raquel Welch accepted Hawn's statuette on her behalf, while Fred Astaire did the honors of announcing the performer's victory.

Hawn added that she hadn't watched a clip of the moment until this year, while she traveled to a friend's party with 2023 Oscars host Jimmy Kimmel.

"He said, 'Did you ever see the part where you're being announced by Fred Astaire?' And I said, 'Fred Astaire?!' He's my idol. And I didn't know he was the one that announced my name. I got emotional when I finally saw it," Hawn told Variety.

Luckily, the 1970 show wasn't Hawn's last big Oscars moment. She returned as a nominee in 1981 for Private Benjamin, and later co-hosted the 1987 telecast with Chevy Chase and Paul Hogan. She has also appeared as a presenter more than a dozen times, including at the 1971 ceremony, when she announced no-show actor George C. Scott as that year's Best Actor for his performance in Patton. He would eventually return his statuette to the Academy in protest.

