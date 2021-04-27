Glenn Close reveals her 'Da Butt' Oscars moment was planned — except for that dance

Glenn Close is giving us the behind-the-scenes details on her hilarious and unexpected "Da Butt" moment at the Academy Awards on Sunday.

Viewers went wild last night after the eight-time nominee not only nailed Lil Rel Howery's trivia question about "Da Butt" during the ceremony, but then also busted out moves to the track.

The actress and new viral dance star explained what part of that moment was planned and what was spontaneous on Monday. Close posted a sweet photo of herself with her seatmates at the ceremony, including Best Actor winner Daniel Kaluuya and Darrell Britt-Gibson, who also starred in Judas and the Black Messiah.

"I knew that Lil Rel was going to quiz me about Da Butt and all three guys helped me run through what I was to say," Close wrote. "Darrell insisted that I mention the Backyard Band, on top of E.U., Suga Bear and the whole DMV."

The moment occurred during a short segment where Howery quizzed the Oscars audience on whether classic songs from the past were nominated or not. Although E.U.'s iconic "Da Butt" did not receive an Oscar nod, Spike Lee used the song in his 1988 movie School Daze.

When it was her turn to get grilled, Close astonished everyone — including Howery — by not only knowing the correct answer but giving a detailed spiel about "Da Butt" and then twerking along to the song.

The interaction left viewers wondering if the 74-year-old actually knew the song. On Instagram, Close admitted that she didn't and "googled 'Da Butt' and watched Spike's music video" to learn more. But rest assured, her dance was absolutely impromptu.

"When Lil Rel asked if I could do the dance...you can actually see me think of the video," she continued. "That part was completely spontaneous. Daniel, Darrell and Chris egged me on!!! It was ALL their fault."

Close may not have won for Hillbilly Elegy on Sunday, but she gained two new friends. The performer concluded her post by congratulating Kaluuya for his win for and celebrating their new bond.

"You are completely brilliant. I now consider both Daniel and Darrell to be friends-for-life!" she wrote.

Watch Close's funny moment below: