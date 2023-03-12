The Academy Award-nominated actress was set to present alongside Ford, her costar in the 1997 thriller, during the ABC telecast.

EW can confirm that the eight-time Academy Award nominee was set to present with Ford during Sunday night's Oscars telecast on ABC, but the 75-year-old actress will no longer be part of the ceremony due to a positive COVID test. The Associated Press first reported that the performer tested positive for coronavirus over the weekend.

"Yes she has Covid and she is of course required to bow out. She was very much looking forward to taking part," a representative for Close tells EW via email.

Close and Ford starred in director Wolfgang Petersen's 1997 thriller about the hijacking of the U.S. president's (Ford) titular aircraft, which his vice president (Close) monitors on the ground from the White House Situation Room. In addition to grossing $315 million at the global box office, the film received two Oscar nominations at the 1998 ceremony, for Best Sound and Best Film Editing.

Close is one of the industry's most celebrated living actresses, having racked up eight competitive Oscar nominations across her career, including for work in iconic films like Fatal Attraction and Dangerous Liaisons. Most recently, she attended the Oscars as a nominee for her supporting performance in the 2020 film Hillbilly Elegy.

Last year, Lin Manuel-Miranda also skipped the Oscars after his wife tested positive for coronavirus. Earlier this year, actor and comedian George Lopez also backed out of announcing the 2023 Golden Globe nominations live on television after testing positive for COVID.

The 2023 Oscars air tonight on ABC, with Jimmy Kimmel returning as the ceremony host.

