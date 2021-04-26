Watch Glenn Close do 'Da Butt' dance in iconic Oscars moment

The Oscar-nominated Hillbilly Elegy star stopped the show at Sunday night's ceremony when Lil Rel Howery asked her to get up from her table and dance to E.U.'s iconic 1988 single "Da Butt," and, well, she did.

Naturally, Oscars attendees went wild, applauding the 8-time Academy Award nominee as she gyrated before them.

The moment occurred during a brief segment that saw Howery quizzing the Oscars audience on classic songs from the past, asking them if they knew whether the tunes were nominated or not. Fellow nominee Andra Day (The United States vs. Billie Holiday) also had a hilarious response to Howery's inquiry about Prince's "Purple Rain," to which she speculated: "It's a brilliant song, it probably wasn't even nominated."

Though "Da Butt" did not receive an Oscar nod, Spike Lee used the song — which hit No. 35 on the American charts — in his 1988 movie School Daze, in which E.U. also appears.

Watch the hilarious moment above.

Glenn Close doing 'Da Butt' Glenn Close does 'Da Butt' at the Oscars | Credit: ABC