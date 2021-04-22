Judas and the Black Messiah tops Fandango's survey for Oscars' Best Picture

The 93rd Academy Awards will take place Sunday night, but first, film fans are having their say. Fandango asked nearly 2,000 people about their Oscars picks, and EW exclusively has the results.

Judas and the Black Messiah is a big winner among the surveyed fans. They voted it Best Picture, while star Daniel Kaluuya (who won BAFTA, SAG, and Golden Globe trophies for playing Black Panther leader Fred Hampton in the film) also scored big, scooping up the most votes for Best Supporting Actor. "Fight For You," from the film, was voted Best Song.

In the Best Actor and Best Actress categories, voters overwhelmingly chose the late Chadwick Boseman and his costar Viola Davis, from Ma Rainey's Black Bottom. (They both also won this year's SAG Awards in those categories.)

JUDAS AND THE BLACK MESSIAH Credit: Glen Wilson/Warner Bros.

Minari actress Yuh-jung Youn topped the Best Supporting Actress poll. She has so far won the SAG and BAFTA awards in the same category.

Survey participants selected Nomadland filmmaker Chloe Zhao for Best Director and Best Adapted Screenplay. Zhao won the directing prize at this year's Golden Globes and the BAFTAs, and she won for Best Film for Nomadland at the British ceremony.

Fandango film fans picked Emerald Fennell's Promising Young Woman script for Best Original Screenplay, and Soul was voted Best Animated Feature.

According to Fandango, 93 percent of those polled watched the Oscar-nominated movies on transactional or subscription streaming services. But 87 percent of those surveyed said they really miss watching Oscar contenders on the big screen.

"Because this year's nominated pictures and performances are all available to watch at home, fans have seen more contenders than ever before and are more invested in the Oscars this year," Fandango managing editor Erik Davis said in a statement.

Although the Oscars are taking place in April this year, instead of a winter calendar date, 76 percent of surveyed fans are looking forward to the in-person acceptance speeches, while 63 percent think the Oscars' use of Union Station in Los Angeles as one of its 2021 homes will help to "re-energize the show."

The Oscars will air April 25 at 8 p.m. ET/5 p.m. PT on ABC.