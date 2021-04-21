Endgames: Solve EW's Oscars-themed crossword puzzle
In advance of this year's Oscars ceremony on April 25, we're full of questions. Will Chloé Zhao make history as the first woman of color to win Best Director? Will Riz Ahmed become the first Muslim to win Best Actor, or will Anthony Hopkins become the oldest Best Actor winner? Could Frances McDormand add a third Oscar to her collection, or will Glenn Close nab her first after eight nominations?
Aside from predicting the winners, the biggest question surrounding the first Oscars to take place during the COVID-19 pandemic is: What will the 93rd Academy Awards look like exactly?
To celebrate the culmination of the strangest awards season ever, we've pulled together a special Oscars-themed crossword puzzle. Just print out the grid below and have fun testing your knowledge about Hollywood's biggest night.
