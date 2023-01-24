Dawson's Creek costars celebrate Michelle Williams' Oscar nom: 'What an amazing journey!'

The Dawson's Creek cast didn't want to wait for their lives to be over before congratulating Michelle Williams on her fifth Oscar nomination.

Just four days after the beloved teen drama celebrated its 25th anniversary, the star of The Fabelmans was nominated for Best Actress for her role as a fictional version of director Steven Spielberg's mother in the deeply personal flick.

Williams' Dawson's Creek fam was quick to celebrate her on Tuesday. Longtime best friend Busy Philipps, who joined the show in season 5 as Audrey, shared an old candid snap of her friend with a heartfelt caption. "BRB- I'm just gonna go back in time and tell this kid that she's going to have 5 OSCAR NOMINATIONS in the next 20 years. 😭 And a BEAUTIFUL family. And be surrounded by love. (And GORGEOUS CLOTHES) But tbh- that's probably along the lines of what I was saying to her then," she captioned the pic.

Philipps continued, "I love you MW. Proud of you forever for building the life and career you dreamed of, even though the absolute overwhelming grief of being human had you wondering if you could at times. But then you would dig deep and try again. It's one of my favorite things about you. You have never NEVER stopped trying. A new way, a new recipe, a new parenting style, a new author, a new approach to work, a new love, a new role…but always the same loving brilliant gentle sensitive funny wild thoughtful beautiful beautiful BEAUTIFUL you."

Joshua Jackson, who played Pacey Witter on all six seasons of the show, shared the same hilarious throwback picture that Philipps posted, captioning it on his Instagram story, "5 Academy Award nominations!!! Holy Moses."

Poking fun at the snap in question, Jackson continued, "I don't know but I imagine that this was taken in some dingy watering hole when we were all kids. What an amazing journey you have been on. Congratulations!"

Williams has been Oscar-nominated on four other occasions, with her first nod coming in 2006 for her role in Brokeback Mountain. She also received nominations for her roles in Blue Valentine, My Week With Marilyn, and Manchester by the Sea.

The show's other stars — James Van Der Beek and Katie Holmes — have not yet weighed in. The group was last all together for EW's cover celebrating the show's 20th anniversary five years ago.