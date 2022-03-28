The internet asks why the Oscars played Toto's 'Africa' as walk-on music for Daniel Kaluuya and H.E.R.

The 94th Academy Awards are off and running and with every major awards show, there are bound to be awkward moments — some more blatant than others.

For the presentation of the first trophy, Best Supporting Actress, last year's Supporting Actor winner Daniel Kaluuya and Best Original Song winner H.E.R. stepped out on stage, accompanied by an interesting choice of a song: Toto's "Africa."

Daniel Kaluuya and H.E.R. Daniel Kaluuya and H.E.R. | Credit: Neilson Barnard/Getty Images

D.J. D-Nice is responsible for the evening's tunes but his selection of music for Kaluuya, who's British, and H.E.R., a Cali native, struck some online as odd, to say the least.

One user wondered why a song from noted musician and, it bears repeating, last year's Best Original Song winner, H.E.R. wasn't used instead.

Maybe it was a nod to Black Panther, also starring Kaluuya? But Toto, or Weezer (who covered "Africa" in 2017) don't really say "Wakanda forever." But D-Nice has been making some questionable decisions all night, like when Rachel Zegler, who was infamously not invited to the ceremony until she mentioned it in a social media post, took the stage:

But while the deejay might be strangely tone deaf, West Side Story's Ariana DeBose pulled focus with her historic win, which, in comparison, struck all the right notes.

