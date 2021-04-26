Daniel Kaluuya and the Oscar.

The Judas and the Black Messiah star took home the trophy for Best Supporting Actor at Sunday's Academy Awards. He had many people to thank, from costar and co-nominee Lakeith Stanfield to Fred Hampton, the late revolutionary he portrayed, to his parents, who he pointed out had to do their own performance for him to exist.

"I'm gonna get back to work Tuesday morning because tonight I'm going up," he said of his post-victory plans. "We've got to celebrate life; we're breathing, we're walking, it's incredible. It's incredible. Like my mom liked my dad, they had sex, it's amazing! And that's why I'm here. I'm so happy to be alive, so we're going to celebrate that tonight."

Kaluuya reflected on the moment later in the press room, saying, "I think it's pretty obvious that all our parents had sex. That just came out of my mouth. My mom's probably going to text me some stuff, but here we are."

Asked if she had reached out to him yet, he said, "I'm going to avoid my phone for a bit. Trust me. I think my mom's not going to be very happy. But she's going to be cool. She's got a sense of humor."

See Kaluuya's mom's very confused reaction below.

Kaluuya's first Oscar comes at 32 years old, after having previously been nominated in 2018 for Get Out. It's still to be determined if Judas wins Best Picture, but it's already made history as the first film nominated in the category with all Black producers.

"Art is at its best when it's just a reflection of yourself, and you're seeing something about yourself," Kaluuya told EW last year of what he hoped audiences would take from the story of Hampton, a beloved Black Panther leader who was murdered by police at 21.

"It ignites something in you, and then you have to look at what it brings up. But it's not for me to say, 'This is what the message is.' I find it fascinating to see what people bring to it, or what people want to take away. I'm trying not to dictate that. One of my aspirations was to show how brilliant these people were in every way, and what they were really doing, to show the full picture, away from the narrow narrative that has been portrayed. Show what they were really doing in this time, and how revolutionary their ideas were.

"It didn't necessarily mean destruction," he continued. "They were actually about healing and loving and taking care of your community. These activities do not feel like they're associated with the Black Panther party but that's the foundation of it, which is why it spread. Which is why other communities wanted to take on the ideology. It's about putting that out there. Then, if people want to take it, that's the blessing."

