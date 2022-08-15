CODA star Troy Kotsur's Jeep briefly stolen with Oscar inside

Everything was returned to the actor within short order, the Mesa Police Department tells EW.

A recent Oscar winner was the target of a juvenile theft this weekend — but everything worked out in the end.

While visiting his hometown of Mesa, Ariz., on Saturday, CODA actor Troy Kotsur had his Jeep stolen — and the golden Oscar statue he was awarded this past March for Best Supporting Actor was inside the vehicle at the time. The Mesa Police Department confirmed the theft to EW — and even more importantly, that they were able to recover it in short order.

US actor Troy Kotsur accepts the award for Best Actor in a Supporting Role for "CODA" onstage during the 94th Oscars at the Dolby Theatre in Hollywood, California on March 27, 2022. Troy Kotsur accepting his Best Supporting Actor prize at the 2022 Academy Awards. | Credit: ROBYN BECK/AFP via Getty Images

"Once Mr. Kotsur notified the department of the theft, officers began their investigation and through investigative techniques, they located the vehicle with two juvenile male suspects inside," a spokesman for Mesa PD tells EW. "Mr. Kotsur had his vehicle returned to him to include all the property that was inside."

The two juvenile thieves were charged with "theft of means of transportation" and remanded to the custody of the Maricopa County Juvenile Court System. Since they are underage, their names will not be released publicly.

Kotsur's win back in March made him the first deaf male actor to win an Oscar, and only the second deaf actor overall. The first was Marlee Matlin, who starred alongside Kotsur in CODA as the deaf parents of a hearing child played by Emilia Jones.

