Chris Rock was never asked if he wanted Will Smith removed from Oscars

Chris Rock was never asked if he wanted Will Smith removed from the Academy Awards after the King Richard star slapped him in the face during the live telecast, a source close to the comedian tells EW.

On Friday, Oscars producer Will Packer told Good Morning America that LAPD officers were backstage and "prepared" to arrest Smith, but Rock refused. Packer said he'd "not been part of" conversations about physically removing Smith, but "immediately went to the Academy leadership on site" to convey what he thought Rock wanted in the moment, which was for Smith to be allowed to stay.

Rock's team did not respond to EW's request for clarification on whether he explicitly asked Packer to advocate for Smith to remain in the audience at the ceremony. Representatives for the Academy also did not immediately respond to EW's inquiry about Packer's GMA remarks.

During his GMA interview, the Oscars producer also described Rock's demeanor backstage following the incident, which transpired after he made a joke about the shaved head of Smith's wife, Jada Pinkett Smith, who has alopecia. EW previously confirmed the joke about Pinkett Smith's appearance was not in the script Rock was following during the show.

Will Smith slaps Chris Rock Will Smith hits Chris Rock at the 94th Academy Awards | Credit: Myung Chun / Los Angeles Times via Getty Images

"I immediately go up to Chris and I said, 'Did he really hit you?' and he looked at me and he goes, 'Yeah, I just took a punch from Muhammad Ali,' as only Chris can," said Packer, recalling the aftermath. "He was immediately in joke mode, but you could tell he was very much still in shock."

Smith issued a formal apology to Rock and the Academy on Monday, and on Friday, he released another apology, this time announcing that he is resigning from the Academy and will accept any disciplinary action its board of governors issues.

"The list of those I have hurt is long and includes Chris, his family, many of my dear friends and loved ones, all those in attendance, and global audiences at home," Smith said. "I betrayed the trust of the Academy. I deprived other nominees and winners of their opportunity to celebrate and be celebrated for their extraordinary work. I am heartbroken."

On Wednesday, the Academy said Smith had violated their standards of conduct and that he had 15 days to provide a written response explaining his actions. The organization noted that Smith faced suspension, expulsion, or other sanctions.