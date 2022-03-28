"There's that idea of shock and then trying to figure out what just happened and going from there," a source tells EW of the moments after Will Smith slapped Rock at the Oscars.

Chris Rock's joke about Jada Pinkett Smith's hair — which prompted Will Smith to approach the comedian and slap him in the face during Sunday night's Academy Awards — wasn't included in the original script for the ABC telecast, a source close to the situation tells EW.

"I can say the joke itself was not in the script," the industry source says, explaining that, while representatives "seriously discussed" removing Smith from the ceremony just before he won Best Actor for his performance in King Richard, the nature of the fast-paced broadcast got in the way of immediate decision-making. "With a live show and with comedians, there are always jokes that are not in script. There's that idea of shock and then trying to figure out what just happened and going from there."

Rock's representative did not respond to EW's request for confirmation that the joke was not in the script, and Smith's representatives did not return our emails requesting comment on the conflict.

Our source also recalls that representatives from the Academy, ABC, and reps for Rock and Smith were all involved with in-the-moment discussions on how to proceed.

"You're also trying to make sure Chris Rock is okay," they explain. "So, basically, to make a very huge decision like that, which either way would've had consequences within the show, in a 10-minute span and get everybody together and have that discussion logistically was a nightmare and borderline impossible."

Chris Rock and Will Smith Will Smith slapped Chris Rock on stage at the 2022 Oscars | Credit: Myung Chun/Los Angeles Times/Shutterstock

Hours after the incident, the Academy confirmed it launched an investigation into Smith's actions, weighing potential disciplinary measures, per its standards of conduct members are expected to uphold. The standards prohibit "physical contact that is uninvited and, in the situation, inappropriate and unwelcome," which is punishable by potential expulsion, public or private reprimanding, and possible revocation of Academy Awards.

The Los Angeles Police Department confirmed Monday that Rock declined to press charges against the 53-year-old star. Show producer Will Packer addressed the controversy in a tweet.

"Black people have a defiant spirit of laughter when it comes to dealing with pain because there has been so much of it. I don't feel the need to elucidate that for you," Packer wrote. "But I also don't mind being transparent and say that this was a very painful moment for me. On many levels."

The moment (as well as Smith's comments during his Best Actor acceptance speech) were widely criticized on social media, but Pinkett Smith's Girls Trip costar Tiffany Haddish and Smith's Fresh Prince of Bel-Air costar Janet Hubert ultimately defended the actor's actions after the show.

"Yes, there is only so much one can take...sometimes you have to slap back," the original Aunt Viv star wrote on Instagram. "Celebrate the win...nothing else matters. Both actions were incorrect but Chris didn't need to go there."

