While honoring his fellow comedian and Saturday Night Live costar at a ceremony for the Mark Twain Prize for American Humor on Sunday, Rock, who turned down hosting the 2023 Oscars after being slapped by Will Smith at last year's awards, called the Academy a bunch of "f---ing a--holes" for never nominating Sandler.

Rock, who has previously hosted and presented at the Academy Awards, lambasted the awards body for its failure to honor the Sandman after a powerful performance in the 2019 film Uncut Gems — or any of the comedian's other impressive film work.

Sandler has never won, nor been nominated, for a single Oscar throughout his decades-long film career, despite receiving rave reviews for his dramatic turns in Uncut Gems, Punch-Drunk Love, and The Meyerowitz Stories. In 2020, EW's Jessica Derschowitz argued that the disconnect might stem from the fact that "many still associate him with the goofy man-children he's played in films like Billy Madison, Happy Gilmore, and all those Netflix originals people apparently keep watching."

"[Uncut Gems] works as well as it does because of Sandler's ability to subvert the comedic roles we've always known him for and make this character both larger-than-life and incredibly human," she wrote. "A guy you root for because of and despite the mess he's found himself in."

In the lead-up to the 92nd Academy Awards, Sandler joked that if he didn't receive a Best Actor nod for Uncut Gems, he would go out and make a movie that was "bad on purpose just to make you all pay." While he didn't secure the nomination, Sandler did end up winning an Independent Spirit Award for the role the same year.

