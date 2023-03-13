On the anniversary of the infamous Oscars slap, Rock made a surprise appearance at a viewing party for the 95th Academy Awards on Sunday night.

Chris Rock is 'in the f---ing building' at Oscars viewing party in Miami

Chris Rock didn't stay home on the first anniversary of the infamous Oscars slap.

On Sunday night, Rock made a surprise appearance at a viewing party in Miami for the 95th Academy Awards. The party was co-sponsored by Xeomin, a prescription medicine injected into muscles and used to temporarily decrease frown lines between the eyebrows.

Chris Rock at Oscars viewing party in Miami. Whitney Cummings chats with Chris Rock at 2023 Oscars viewing party in Miami | Credit: Courtesy of Xeomin

The comic's arrival was so unexpected that Whitney Cummings, who was standing on top of the bar, shouted into the microphone, "Chris Rock is in the f---ing building!" Check out a video of his entrance below:

While Rock was out partying in Miami, Will Smith had a very different night. The King Richard star was banned from attending the Oscars for the next decade after slapping Rock during the 2022 broadcast. As a result of Smith's ban, Halle Berry teamed up with Jessica Chastain to present the Best Actress category at the 2023 Oscars instead (the award is traditionally announced by the reigning Best Actor winner, which would've been Smith).

Smith is not able to attend any Academy-sanctioned events after he slapped Rock, who was on stage to present the award for Best Documentary and made a joke about Smith's wife, Jada Pinkett Smith. The Best Actor winner ultimately issued an apology for his behavior.

Rock addressed the incident with Smith in his recent Netflix comedy special, Selective Outrage. "He trained for and played Muhammad Ali. I played Pookie in New Jack City, we are not the same," he joked.

See more photos of Rock's surprise appearance at the 2023 Oscars party below:

Chris Rock Credit: Courtesy of Xeomin

Chris Rock Whitney Cummings embraces Chris Rock at 2023 Oscars viewing party in Miami | Credit: Courtesy of Xeomin

