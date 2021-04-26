Chloé Zhao shatters Oscars tradition as first woman of color to win Best Director

Nomadland helmer Chloé Zhao blazed a trail for women at the Oscars, becoming the first woman of color — and only the second woman overall — to win the Academy Award for Best Director at Sunday night's ceremony.

Accepting the award after an introduction from last year's trailblazing winner, Bong Joon-Ho (Parasite), Zhao credited her father's tradition of teaching her Chinese poetry as the guiding inspirational force in her life.

"There's one that I remember so dearly, it's called The Three Character Classics. The first phrase goes: 'People at birth are inherently good,' and those six letters had such a great impact on me when I was a kid. I still truly believe them today," she said. "Even though sometimes it might seem like the opposite is true, I have always found goodness in the people I meet everywhere in the world. So, this is for anyone who has the faith and courage to hold onto the goodness in themselves, and hold onto the goodness in each other, no matter how difficult it is to do that."

Best director Chloe Zhao wins Best Director at the 2021 Oscars. | Credit: ABC

The Beijing-born filmmaker won the award after steamrolling the precursor circuit, where she previously broke records and shattered tradition with similar victories at the DGA Awards, BAFTAs, and the Critics Choice Awards before claiming the Oscar.

Before the 93rd Oscars telecast, the Academy's directing branch had nominated just five women in its competitive bracket since 1976, when Seven Beauties helmer Lina Wermüller blazed a trail as the category's first woman to be nominated. In 1994, Jane Campion became the second for directing 1993's The Piano. Sofia Coppola followed in 2004 (Lost in Translation), as did Kathryn Bigelow in 2010 (The Hurt Locker) and Greta Gerwig in 2018 (Lady Bird). Prior to Zhao, Bigelow remained the only woman to have won the Best Director Oscar.

"There's something about that piece of landscape in a country that's so young, and the things we talk about are so of today. To escape into the heartland and the American West is a very rejuvenating experience for me every time I go," Zhao previously told EW of directing Nomadland, which follows Frances McDormand as an economically downtrodden drifter traveling the country in her van. "I just feel like I'm part of something bigger."