"Every story needs the right tool to tell it, the right genre to tell it," Zhao says of her decision to adapt Nomadland poetically rather than factually. "It has to be a fiction if it has to be." To ground it in an authentic environment, however, she recruited real-life van-dwellers (some featured in the book) to play fictionalized versions of themselves, sharing their stories with Fern. Zhao spent time with the nomads as she shaped the film's narrative, getting to know them and working their insights and experiences into her ever-evolving script. "I don't think I will ever say I locked my script until the morning of my last day of shooting," she says; she couldn't always be sure who might show up for the bonfire, nor plan for exactly when one of her nomad-actors would feel ready to open up to her camera.