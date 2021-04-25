Chadwick Boseman immortalized in NFT artwork to be given to Academy Award nominees

Chadwick Boseman has been immortalized in a new piece of digital artwork, which will be a part of the highly coveted gift bags Oscar nominees will receive on Sunday.

Each nominee's gift bag will contain an NFT, or non-fungible token, that authenticates a 3D digital tribute to the late actor created by artist Andre Oshea. The NFT itself will then be auctioned with proceeds going to The Colon Cancer Foundation, which fights against the same disease that took Boseman's life at age 43 last summer. Oshea will also be donating 50 percent of the proceeds to the Colon Cancer Foundation.

"The way to immortalize an artist is to honor them with art," Oshea captioned the NFT via Instagram on Saturday. "I was tasked to create a tribute NFT for Chadwick Boseman for the Oscars! Bringing this piece to life has been one of my most challenging & rewarding experiences as an artist."

He's already won awards at the Golden Globe, Critics Choice, Screen Actors Guild, among others, for the dramatic flim about real-life singer Ma Rainey (played by Viola Davis) and a turbulent afternoon recording session in 1920s Chicago.

You can watch People and Entertainment Weekly's Red Carpet Live: Hollywood's Biggest Night via EW.com ahead of Sunday's ceremony from 5:30-6:30 p.m. ET/2:30-3:30 p.m. PT. The Oscar's ceremony will air live from Los Angeles at 8 p.m. ET/5 p.m. PT on ABC.