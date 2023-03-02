Brie Larson's favorite Oscars moment was awarding Spike Lee alongside Samuel L. Jackson

The star actress says winning her own Best Actress award for Room was a blur, but she has greatly enjoyed coming back to the Academy Awards to present trophies to other winners.

Although Brie Larson describes winning her Best Actress Oscar as a "moving" experience, it's not her favorite memory of the Academy Awards. The Captain Marvel star has returned to the annual ceremony several times since her own victory in 2016.

"The whole thing was very moving, and it's part of why since then I've loved attending that ceremony and opening the envelope and being there and like doing a shot of tequila with somebody that I've just told has won," Larson tells EW. "I feel like you get to be there for someone when they've just gone through this incredibly surreal experience. A whole lifetime of work has led up to that moment, and it's very special."

Larson says her favorite moment at the Oscars was when she presented Best Adapted Screenplay in 2019 alongside her Captain Marvel costar Samuel L. Jackson. The award ended up going to Spike Lee, Charlie Wachtel, David Rabinowitz, and Kevin Willmott for BlacKkKlansman. Despite Lee's history of directing acclaimed films like Do the Right Thing, that moment was his first time winning a competitive Oscar (though he had been given an Honorary Academy Award in 2016).

Spike Lee accepts the Adapted Screenplay award for "BlacKkKlansman" from Samuel L. Jackson and Brie Larson onstage during the 91st Annual Academy Awards at Dolby Theatre on February 24, 2019 in Hollywood, California. Spike Lee embraces Samuel L. Jackson after winning his first competitive Oscar at the 2019. Brie Larson got a firsthand view. | Credit: Kevin Winter/Getty Images

"Sam is just my soulmate on this Earth, and so anytime I get to spend time with him and do anything with him is something I treasure deeply," Larson says. 'He was like, 'Okay, when we open up the envelope, if it says Spike's name, I'm gonna say it.' And I was like, 'Of course. Absolutely!'"

Jackson has appeared in several of Lee's films, starting with School Daze in 1998. When he read Lee's name on stage 20 years later, the two old friends embraced in an ecstatic embrace.

"To be there in that moment of celebration that was so well-deserved and so well-earned was just super special," Larson says. "Those photos are incredible. I mean, it's all happening so fast in the moment that it's hard to take in. When you look back and see the photos of it, you're like, 'Oh my gosh, he really jumped on top of him!' That was incredible."

The 95th Academy Awards will take place on Sunday, March 12, in Los Angeles.