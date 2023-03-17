"Lots of critics and cynics betting against me at that time, but Brendan welcomed me with open arms and was very supportive," Johnson said.

Like a mummified pharaoh, Dwayne Johnson's love for his Oscar-winning The Mummy Returns costar Brendan Fraser is, 22 years after the actors appeared together in the blockbuster film, well preserved.

After Fraser won his first Best Actor Oscar Sunday night for his performance in Darren Aronofsky's The Whale, Johnson shared a sweet tribute to his former costar, who he battled in the sequel as a resurrected ancient warrior.

"Very cool full circle moment here with my long time buddy Brendan Fraser and his sons," Johnson wrote alongside a clip showing the pair's Oscars reunion. "My very first film of my Hollywood career was The Mummy Returns, which Brendan was the star. Lots of critics and cynics betting against me at that time, but Brendan welcomed me with open arms and was very supportive. I never forget kind people."

He continued: "Now years later, Brendan wins his Oscar for BEST ACTOR in The Whale and I went on to become famous for wearing a fanny pack. Congratulations, brother - enjoy your flowers."

Brendan Fraser and Dwayne Johnson at the 95th Academy Awards Brendan Fraser and Dwayne Johnson at the 2023 Oscars. | Credit: Lexie Moreland/WWD via Getty Images; Gilbert Flores/Variety via Getty Images

Two of Fraser's fellow 2023 Oscar winners also have connections to the beloved actor, with his Mummy: Tomb of the Dragon Emperor costar Michelle Yeoh winning Best Actress at the ceremony, and his Encino Man costar Ke Huy Quan taking Best Supporting Actor.

In a December 2022 interview with EW, Fraser savored the outpouring of love from his Hollywood friends as he navigated the awards circuit for The Whale, in which he portrayed a reclusive, 600-pound professor struggling to reconnect with his estranged daughter.

Elsewhere in the interview, Fraser said he'd love to return to The Mummy series if it were to be revived.

"Not, like, officially, no, but I know the fans have," Fraser said in response to a question about being approached to reboot the series. He later said the idea of returning as treasure hunter Rick O'Connell "sounds like fun."

Watch Johnson and Fraser reunite at the Oscars above.

