Billie Eilish and brother Finneas win Best Original Song Oscar: 'I could scream'

The sibling duo kept a James Bond win streak alive with their song "No Time to Die," from the film of the same name.

Safe to assume Billie Eilish really is happier than ever now!

The 20-year-old pop star and her brother, Finneas, won Best Original Song at the 94th Academy Awards, for the James Bond theme "No Time to Die," from the film of the same name.

The musical siblings began their acceptance speech with Eilish saying, "This is so unbelievable I could scream." Finneas, 24, took a moment to acknowledge their family, saying, "We want to thank our parents, who have always been our biggest inspirations and our heroes, and we love you as parents, and we love you as real people too."

"No Time to Die," which Eilish and Finneas performed on the Oscars telecast, was released way back in February 2020. The release date for No Time to Die was pushed back several times during the COVID-19 pandemic.

Finneas and Billie Eilish Finneas and Billie Eilish accepting the Oscar for Best Original Song | Credit: Neilson Barnard/Getty Images

Eilish and Finneas beat out fellow nominees Lin-Manuel Miranda (who's still chasing that EGOT), Van Morrison, Diane Warren (who's still winless after 13 nominations), and Beyoncé.

Eilish is one of the category's youngest winners ever, though not the youngest — that distinction goes to Markéta Irglová, who was 19 when "Falling Slowly" from Once won in 2008. But Eilish and Finneas did become the first American songwriters to win Best Original Song for a Bond theme.

The past three Bond movies — Skyfall, Spectre, and now No Time to Die — have all won Best Original song.

